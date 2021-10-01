Go
Taco Joint - Preston Center

Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!

6112 Luther Lane

Popular Items

2-Item Breakfast Taco$2.99
Choose 2 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.
Soft Taco$2.79
Ground sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.
Bean & Cheese$2.09
Our delicious refried or black beans and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.
Crispy Taco$2.79
Ground sirloin, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese in a crispy shell.
Dr. J's Chips & Queso$5.69
3-Item Breakfast Taco$3.19
Choose 3 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.
Bean & Cheese$2.09
Our delicious refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fajita Taco$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
Location

6112 Luther Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
