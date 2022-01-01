Go
Toast

Tacolicious

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

300 Santana Row STE 110

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

300 Santana Row STE 110

San Jose CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Chika

No reviews yet

Hola Chika
A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

No reviews yet

Eat our Meat!

Pizza Antica

No reviews yet

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston