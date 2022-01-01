Tacolicious
TACOS AND MORE TO GO!
300 Santana Row STE 110
Location
300 Santana Row STE 110
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Chika
Hola Chika
A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Eat our Meat!
Pizza Antica
We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.