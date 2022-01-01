Go
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

Get LOCO with the best Street Tacos and Tequila!

3170 Fairfield Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria Tacos$16.00
3 Homemade soft corn tortillas with short ribs in a homemade chili sauce, served with Mexican street corn and Cotija cheese.
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Choose steak, chicken, or pork over Spanish rice and black beans, with avocado, pico, jalapeños and corn.
Taco Americano Family Pack$35.00
BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS! Twelve crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, jack & cheddar cheese, jalapeños- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream
Yucca Fries$5.00
Plantains$5.00
Guacamole Small$6.00
8oz. of our fresh and homemade guacamole
Guacamole Large$11.00
16oz. of our fresh and homemade guacamole
ALC Taco Ground Beef$3.50
Individual served on Crispy corn or soft flour tortillas.
Ground beef, lettuce, Jack & Cheddar and tomato
Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
Bag of Chips$3.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips
Location

Black Rock CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
