Taco Love Grill

Real Mexican Cuisine!!

11550 Philadelphia Road Suite 109-110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$8.00
2 Tacos$9.00
Burrito$12.00
Shrimpotle Burrito$16.00
Chips & Salsa$4.00
4 Taco Tuesday$12.00
Quesadilla$10.00
3 Tacos$13.50
3 Taco Tuesday$10.00
3 BIRRIA Tacos$16.00
Location

White Marsh MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
