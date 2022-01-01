Go
Toast

TacoLu

Fish tacos, mezcal and tequila since 2008

1712 Beach Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1712 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MOJO Kitchen

No reviews yet

MOJO Kitchen in Jacksonville Beach is our second location, which opened in 2005. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

Engine 15 Brewing Company

No reviews yet

RP's Fine Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nini's Pizza and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston