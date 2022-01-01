Tacoma restaurants you'll love
Tacoma's top cuisines
Must-try Tacoma restaurants
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
WAFFLE STOP
2710 N Proctor, Tacoma
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
|HASH BROWNS
|$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
|NUTELLA STRAWBERRY BANANA
|$12.00
Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, bananas, chocolate hazelnut
spread, whipped cream.
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Veggie Breakfast Wrap
|$9.50
Avocado, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
|Latte
|$4.00
Espresso & steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
|Mixed Berries Crepe
|$10.00
Blueberries, blackberries & raspberries with a dulce de leche sauce.
Dancing Goats®
5101 Yacht Club Road, Ruston
|Popular items
|Mocha
Monin dark chocolate sauce + double espresso + milk or milk alternative
|Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative
|Brewed Coffee
We have a freshly brewed caffeinated and decaf option available all day during business hours
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Guacamole (Only)
|$5.00
This is only guacamole. If you want chips or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Carne Asada
|$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
|Tex Mex Queso
|$9.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|*Puyallup Roll
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
|*Mountain Roll
|$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
|*Gyoza
|$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
PIZZA • PASTA
Marzano Italian Restaurant
516 Garfield St S, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Goat Leg Ragu
|$30.00
Braised goat leg ragu with prune and red wine over housemade gnocchi with reggiano cheese.
|Piccata
|$26.00
Chicken breast, white wine, lemon juice, capers, artichokes, garlic and herb butter linguini.
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$25.00
Free-formed fresh pasta lasagna, traditional beef and pork ragú, béchamel, mozzarella, reggiano
Asado
2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Asado Caesar
|$13.00
Housemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Red Endive, Torn Croutons, Manchego Cheese
|Espalda Asado
|$45.00
Mequite Grilled Flat Iron Steak. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblano Polenta, Stewed Lentils, Braised Quinoa or Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
|Asado Burger
|$20.00
House Ground Sirloin and Chorizo, Fried Provolone, Serrano Ham, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Poblano Aioli and Yucca Fries
Joy Teriyaki
1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place
|Popular items
|Bubble Tea
|$5.49
Bubble Tea
|8pc Gyoza
|$5.49
8pc Gyoza
|4pc Eggroll
|$7.25
4pc Eggroll
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Sandwich
|$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
|Brasato di Maiale
|$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
|Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger
|$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Milkshakes
|$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
|Blazing Onion Burger
|$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Sweet Hickory BBQ
|$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Mexican Grilled Corn
|$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
|Gourmet Parilla Bowl
Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Pacific Cod, Grilled Lemon, House Remoulade
|Harmon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, American Cheese, Burger Sauce
|House Mixed Green Salad
|$11.00
Shaved vegetables, green goddess vinaigrette, parmesan
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|Popular items
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Potato Croquette
|$5.00
コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
|Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional
|$14.50
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
|Chicken Shoyu Traditional
|$11.00
鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
|Verde Carnitas Enchiladas
|$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
|Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Veggie Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
|Fearless Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, smoked bacon, white onion, garlic, provolone cheese, and pepperoncini.
|Great White Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
White sauce, chicken breast, artichoke heart, and black olive.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Happy Teriyaki
12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
|Honey Garlic Chicken
|$13.49
Honey Garlic Chicken
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Rhein Haus & Wally's
649 Division Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Hungarian Goulash
|$14.00
bowl of hearty beef stew, tomato, onion, carrot, potato and spices / finished with sour cream & green onion (GF)
|Apple Strudel
|$6.00
Flaky Pastry Crust / Spiced Apples / Whipped Cream / Powdered Sugar
Add vanilla ice cream $3
|Jägerschnitzel
|$18.00
2 (4oz.) pretzel-breaded pork cutlets, bacon and mushroom gravy, parsley
(Sides available for additional charges)
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Taco Plate
|$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
|Bacon Biscuit
|$7.75
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
|Taco Platter
|$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2121 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Garlic & Wine Seasoning
|$6.00
(0 cal)
|Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
|Fondue Night in for 2
|$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Dip
|$17.99
Soy and Miso braised beef with provolone on a ciabatta roll. Served with soy-miso au-jus.
|White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich
|$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
|Beer Battered Cod & Chips
|$17.99
E9 Brewing Co. Amber ale battered cod, house made tartar sauce, cilantro lime slaw. With hot house chips.
