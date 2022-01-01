Tacoma restaurants you'll love

Tacoma restaurants
Toast
  • Tacoma

Tacoma's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Tacoma restaurants

WAFFLE STOP image

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

WAFFLE STOP

2710 N Proctor, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
HASH BROWNS$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
NUTELLA STRAWBERRY BANANA$12.00
Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, bananas, chocolate hazelnut
spread, whipped cream.
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston image

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Wrap$9.50
Avocado, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
Latte$4.00
Espresso & steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Mixed Berries Crepe$10.00
Blueberries, blackberries & raspberries with a dulce de leche sauce.
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

5101 Yacht Club Road, Ruston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha
Monin dark chocolate sauce + double espresso + milk or milk alternative
Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative
Brewed Coffee
We have a freshly brewed caffeinated and decaf option available all day during business hours
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole (Only)$5.00
This is only guacamole. If you want chips or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Carne Asada$29.00
St. Helens skirt steak, spicy ancho chile salsa, chile–lime corn, refried black beans, queso blanco, grilled knob onion, housemade corn tortillas.
Tex Mex Queso$9.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Mountain Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
Marzano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Marzano Italian Restaurant

516 Garfield St S, Tacoma

Avg 4.8 (2539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Goat Leg Ragu$30.00
Braised goat leg ragu with prune and red wine over housemade gnocchi with reggiano cheese.
Piccata$26.00
Chicken breast, white wine, lemon juice, capers, artichokes, garlic and herb butter linguini.
Lasagna Bolognese$25.00
Free-formed fresh pasta lasagna, traditional beef and pork ragú, béchamel, mozzarella, reggiano
Asado image

 

Asado

2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asado Caesar$13.00
Housemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Red Endive, Torn Croutons, Manchego Cheese
Espalda Asado$45.00
Mequite Grilled Flat Iron Steak. Served with Chimichurri and Salsa Criolla. Your Choice of Peruvian Purple Mashed Potatoes, Poblano Polenta, Stewed Lentils, Braised Quinoa or Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Asado Burger$20.00
House Ground Sirloin and Chorizo, Fried Provolone, Serrano Ham, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Poblano Aioli and Yucca Fries
Joy Teriyaki image

 

Joy Teriyaki

1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bubble Tea$5.49
Bubble Tea
8pc Gyoza$5.49
8pc Gyoza
4pc Eggroll$7.25
4pc Eggroll
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Sandwich$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
Brasato di Maiale$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Sweet Hickory BBQ$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Grilled Corn$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Gourmet Parilla Bowl
Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja
Banner pic

 

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$18.00
Pacific Cod, Grilled Lemon, House Remoulade
Harmon Cheeseburger$15.00
Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, American Cheese, Burger Sauce
House Mixed Green Salad$11.00
Shaved vegetables, green goddess vinaigrette, parmesan
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Croquette$5.00
コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional$14.50
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Chicken Shoyu Traditional$11.00
鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
Verde Carnitas Enchiladas$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
Southwest Enchiladas$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
Katie Downs image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Fearless Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, smoked bacon, white onion, garlic, provolone cheese, and pepperoncini.
Great White Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
White sauce, chicken breast, artichoke heart, and black olive.
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
Happy Teriyaki image

 

Happy Teriyaki

12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
Honey Garlic Chicken$13.49
Honey Garlic Chicken
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hungarian Goulash$14.00
bowl of hearty beef stew, tomato, onion, carrot, potato and spices / finished with sour cream & green onion (GF)
Apple Strudel$6.00
Flaky Pastry Crust / Spiced Apples / Whipped Cream / Powdered Sugar
Add vanilla ice cream $3
Jägerschnitzel$18.00
2 (4oz.) pretzel-breaded pork cutlets, bacon and mushroom gravy, parsley
(Sides available for additional charges)
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Bacon Biscuit$7.75
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
Taco Platter$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2121 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (5621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Dip$17.99
Soy and Miso braised beef with provolone on a ciabatta roll. Served with soy-miso au-jus.
White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
Beer Battered Cod & Chips$17.99
E9 Brewing Co. Amber ale battered cod, house made tartar sauce, cilantro lime slaw. With hot house chips.
Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza image

 

Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza

5104 Grand Loop, Ruston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

3518 6th Ave., Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (3903 reviews)
Takeout
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

210 Garfield Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (2728 reviews)
Takeout
The Redd Dog image

 

The Redd Dog

2805 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Goats®

2102 Commerce St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chocolate
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Hob Nob - Tacoma image

 

Hob Nob - Tacoma

716 6th Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coopers Food and Drink image

 

Coopers Food and Drink

5928 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pacific Grill image

 

Pacific Grill

1502 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
