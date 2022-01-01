Tacoma American restaurants you'll love

WAFFLE STOP image

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

WAFFLE STOP

2710 N Proctor, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)
Popular items
HASH BROWNS$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
WEE WAFFLE$13.00
Choose one of our waffles, one egg, and choice of bacon slice,
pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Popular items
Cheeseburger Sandwich$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
Brasato di Maiale$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
Popular items
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
Katie Downs image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, pepperoni, and white onion.
Veggie Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Luau Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, provolone cheese, green onion, and sliced tomato.
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
Popular items
White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
Pea Salad$9.99
English peas with candied bacon, cubed cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, fresh snap peas tossed in classic pea salad dressing.
Fire Pasta$18.99
Bucatini pasta, spicy Calabrian cream sauce, diced grilled chicken breast. Tossed and topped with a gripload of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with house garlic bread
