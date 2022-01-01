Tacoma American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Tacoma
More about WAFFLE STOP
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
WAFFLE STOP
2710 N Proctor, Tacoma
HASH BROWNS
|HASH BROWNS
|$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
WEE WAFFLE
|$13.00
Choose one of our waffles, one egg, and choice of bacon slice,
pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
More about Cooks Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
Cheeseburger Sandwich
|Cheeseburger Sandwich
|$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
Brasato di Maiale
|$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger
|$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
QUESO DIP
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
|$13.95
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
More about Katie Downs
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, pepperoni, and white onion.
Veggie Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Luau Pizza (12 inch)
|$29.00
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, provolone cheese, green onion, and sliced tomato.
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|Popular items
|White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich
|$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
Pea Salad
|$9.99
English peas with candied bacon, cubed cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, fresh snap peas tossed in classic pea salad dressing.
Fire Pasta
|$18.99
Bucatini pasta, spicy Calabrian cream sauce, diced grilled chicken breast. Tossed and topped with a gripload of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with house garlic bread