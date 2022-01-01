Tacoma breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Tacoma

WAFFLE STOP image

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

WAFFLE STOP

2710 N Proctor, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HASH BROWNS$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
WEE WAFFLE$13.00
Choose one of our waffles, one egg, and choice of bacon slice,
pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
More about WAFFLE STOP
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston image

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Wrap$9.50
Avocado, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
Meat Breakfast Wrap$9.50
Black Forest Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Egg and Cheddar.
Latte$4.00
Espresso & steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrita Brisket Lenera$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Squash Enchilada$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Sandwich$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
Brasato di Maiale$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
More about Cooks Tavern
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Biscuit$7.75
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
More about Brewers Row

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tacoma

