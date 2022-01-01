Tacoma breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tacoma
More about WAFFLE STOP
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
WAFFLE STOP
2710 N Proctor, Tacoma
|Popular items
|HASH BROWNS
|$3.50
Seasoned hash browns
|WEE WAFFLE
|$13.00
Choose one of our waffles, one egg, and choice of bacon slice,
pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$16.00
Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice
over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Veggie Breakfast Wrap
|$9.50
Avocado, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
|Meat Breakfast Wrap
|$9.50
Black Forest Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Egg and Cheddar.
|Latte
|$4.00
Espresso & steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Burrita Brisket Lenera
|$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
|Squash Enchilada
|$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cooks Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Sandwich
|$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
|Brasato di Maiale
|$22.50
Braised pork shoulder in tomatoes, red wine & rosemary over creamy polenta with pickled grapes and roasted fennel.
|Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger
|$14.50
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
More about Brewers Row
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Bacon Biscuit
|$7.75
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
|Taco Plate
|$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
|Taco Platter
|$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.