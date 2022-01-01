Tacoma Mexican restaurants you'll love
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Burrita Brisket Lenera
|$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
|Squash Enchilada
|$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
|Fiesta Queso Dip
|$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
|Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
|Verde Carnitas Enchiladas
|$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
|Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Popular items
|Bacon Biscuit
|$7.75
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
|Taco Plate
|$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
|Taco Platter
|$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.