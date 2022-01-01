Tacoma Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tacoma

Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrita Brisket Lenera$16.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
Squash Enchilada$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Fiesta Queso Dip$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
Verde Carnitas Enchiladas$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
Southwest Enchiladas$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
More about The Matador
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Biscuit$7.75
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
More about Brewers Row

