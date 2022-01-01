Tacoma pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Tacoma

Katie Downs image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, pepperoni, and white onion.
Veggie Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Luau Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, provolone cheese, green onion, and sliced tomato.
Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza image

 

Farrelli's Wood Fire Pizza

5104 Grand Loop, Ruston

No reviews yet
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

3518 6th Ave., Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (3903 reviews)
Farrelli's Pizza image

PIZZA

Farrelli's Pizza

210 Garfield Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (2728 reviews)
The Redd Dog image

 

The Redd Dog

2805 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
