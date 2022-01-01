Bacon cheeseburgers in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Ranchhand Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|California Bacon Burger
|$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|BACON BURGER
|$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|Tavern Deluxe Bacon Burger
|$18.99
Two 1/4 pound ground chuck-brisket patties smashed into freshly minced sweet onions and flat top cooked. Served on a potato bun with E9 tavern sauce, bacon and American cheese, crisp shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and pickle chips.