Buffalo chicken wraps in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
More about Hops n Drops

