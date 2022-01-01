Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve caesar salad

Coopers Food and Drink image

 

Coopers Food and Drink

5928 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and our house-made croutons
More about Coopers Food and Drink
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast$11.50
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, croutons and a chicken breast.
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.29
Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, caesar dressing
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
Gem Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar dressing,
Parmesan, Lemon
More about Harmon Pac Ave
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh cut romaine, house-made crouton, and parmesan.
More about Katie Downs

