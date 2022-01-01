Caesar salad in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve caesar salad
Coopers Food and Drink
5928 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan and our house-made croutons
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.50
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, croutons and a chicken breast.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Caesar Salad
|$9.29
Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Avocado Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, tortilla strips, caesar dressing
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Gem Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar dressing,
Parmesan, Lemon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.