Cake in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve cake

Asado image

 

Asado

2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Crab Cakes$19.00
Uli’s Spanish Chorizo, Peppadew, Chilean Rock Crab, Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli, Crystalized Cilantro
More about Asado
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake with dark rum whip$7.50
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$10.00
Italian limone cake with lemon curd topping.
Carrot Cake$10.00
Sweet carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Katie Downs

