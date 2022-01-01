Cake in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve cake
Asado
2810 6th Avenue, Tacoma
|Chorizo Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Uli’s Spanish Chorizo, Peppadew, Chilean Rock Crab, Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli, Crystalized Cilantro
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Tres Leches Cake with dark rum whip
|$7.50
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
|$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
|CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
|$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!