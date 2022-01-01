Cappuccino in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Jewel Box Cafe- Point Ruston
Jewel Box Cafe- Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso & foamy steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
More about Brewers Row
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Bacon Biscuit
|$8.00
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
|Taco Plate
|$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
|Taco Platter
|$13.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.