Cappuccino in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve cappuccino

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston image

 

Jewel Box Cafe- Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso & foamy steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
More about Jewel Box Cafe- Point Ruston
Brewers Row image

 

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Biscuit$8.00
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter$13.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
More about Brewers Row

