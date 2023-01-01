Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Marzano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Marzano Italian Restaurant

516 Garfield St S, Tacoma

Avg 4.8 (2539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about Marzano Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Joeseppis/ The Chameleon - 2207 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA

2207 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Pizza$9.00
More about Joeseppis/ The Chameleon - 2207 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Honey Garlic Chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Taquitos

Salmon Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Sashimi

Mango Ice Cream

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston