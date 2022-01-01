Chicken caesar salad in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.50
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, croutons and a chicken breast.
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.