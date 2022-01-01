Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast$11.50
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, croutons and a chicken breast.
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh cut romaine, house-made crouton, and parmesan.
More about Katie Downs

