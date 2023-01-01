Chicken caesar wraps in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Blazing Onion Burgers - Tacoma
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.99
Fresh romaine and grilled chicken with house made Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.