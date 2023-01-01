Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Blazing Onion Burgers - Tacoma

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.99
Fresh romaine and grilled chicken with house made Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

