Chicken enchiladas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
The Matador - Tacoma
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Rhein Haus Tacoma
649 Division Ave, Tacoma
|Enchilada SUIZA CHICKEN
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchilada ROJA CHICKEN
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a red New Mexico chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.