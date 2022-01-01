Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Tacoma

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
More about The Matador - Tacoma
Rhein Haus Tacoma

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchilada SUIZA CHICKEN$18.00
Chicken enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada ROJA CHICKEN$18.00
Chicken enchiladas made with yellow corn tortillas in a red New Mexico chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
More about Rhein Haus Tacoma

