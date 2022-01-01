Chicken fajitas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.99
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas