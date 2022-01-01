Chicken fajitas in Tacoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$22.99
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

