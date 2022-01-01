Chicken fried steaks in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Hob Nob - Tacoma
Hob Nob - Tacoma
716 6th Avenue, Tacoma
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.99
Fried beef steak smothered in our country gravy, served with two eggs & choice of side.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
|GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken
|$20.00
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
|*Steak & Chicken Combo
|$20.00
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.