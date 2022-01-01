Chicken fried steaks in Tacoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hob Nob - Tacoma image

 

Hob Nob - Tacoma

716 6th Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
Fried beef steak smothered in our country gravy, served with two eggs & choice of side.
More about Hob Nob - Tacoma
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken$20.00
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
*Steak & Chicken Combo$20.00
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

Gig Harbor

