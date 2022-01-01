Chicken salad in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken salad

Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad$16.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
SW Chicken Salad image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SW Chicken Salad$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Fajitas

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Waffles

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston