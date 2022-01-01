Chicken sandwiches in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Chicken Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.75
with chimichurri ailoi, tomato, lettuce & cheddar on a telera roll
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Sweet + Spicy Incline Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
|Tacoma's Finest Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
House cajun spice, aioli, house pickles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
|White Cheddar Chicken Club Sandwich
|$17.99
Smashed chicken patty served on brioche bread with our own lemon mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and white cheddar.
|Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Fried chicken tossed in E9’s house hot sauce on sliced brioche bread with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, and our own spicy pickle slices.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Crispy fried chicken on sliced brioche bread with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomatoes with our own spicy pickle slices.