Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poblano Chile Relleno$17.50
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma
Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice,
jalapeño jam.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Chile Rellenos$16.99
battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with cheese topped with crema Mexicana, cilantro and Relleno sauce
Asada Y Chile Relleno$19.99
Carne asada or grilled pollo a la parrilla
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Beef Teriyaki

Steak Tacos

Beef Short Ribs

Chicken Fajitas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Flan

Shrimp Tacos

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston