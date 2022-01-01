Chile relleno in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Poblano Chile Relleno
|$17.50
Fried poblano chile, jack cheese, Laura Chenel’s Sonoma
Goat Cheese, mole rojo, black bean purée, Spanish rice,
jalapeño jam.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Original Chile Rellenos
|$16.99
battered and fried poblano chiles stuffed with cheese topped with crema Mexicana, cilantro and Relleno sauce
|Asada Y Chile Relleno
|$19.99
Carne asada or grilled pollo a la parrilla
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas