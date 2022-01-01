Chimichangas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve chimichangas
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Carnitas Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, achiote pork braised in banana leaves, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
|Chorizo Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, housemade chorizo, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Chimichanga Del Mar
|$19.99
With Shrimp, topped with chipolte cream sauce, mushrooms, avocado, crema mexicana
|Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo