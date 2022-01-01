Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Chimichanga$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, achiote pork braised in banana leaves, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
Brisket Chimichanga$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
Chorizo Chimichanga$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, housemade chorizo, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga Del Mar$19.99
With Shrimp, topped with chipolte cream sauce, mushrooms, avocado, crema mexicana
Chimichanga
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

