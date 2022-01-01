Crispy chicken in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet + Spicy Incline Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Harmon Pac Ave
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2121 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (5621 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fried Rice

California Rolls

Cucumber Salad

Quesadillas

Bubble Tea

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston