Egg benedict in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve egg benedict

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston image

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Eggs Benedict$11.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Eggs Benedict Florentine$11.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$16.25
English muffin stacked with shaved Eaton-Wright ham, poached eggs & Tapatio hollandaise. Served with crushed red potatoes & fruit.
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EGGS BENEDICT$13.95
More about Hops n Drops

