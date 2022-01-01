Egg benedict in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve egg benedict
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$11.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Eggs Benedict Florentine
|$11.00
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.25
English muffin stacked with shaved Eaton-Wright ham, poached eggs & Tapatio hollandaise. Served with crushed red potatoes & fruit.