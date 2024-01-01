Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve egg rolls

Joy Teriyaki image

 

Joy Teriyaki

1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2pice Veggie egg roll$4.99
More about Joy Teriyaki
Item pic

 

Happy Teriyaki

12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3pc Hand Wrap Shrimp Egg Roll$5.76
More about Happy Teriyaki

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Cucumber Salad

Taquitos

Carne Asada

Shrimp Salad

Beef Short Ribs

Egg Benedict

Vegetable Tempura

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston