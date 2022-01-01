Enchiladas in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants that serve enchiladas

Squash Enchilada image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Squash Enchilada$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
Green Enchilada$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Verde Carnitas Enchiladas image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Verde Carnitas Enchiladas$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
Southwest Enchiladas$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
More about The Matador

