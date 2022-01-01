Enchiladas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve enchiladas
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Squash Enchilada
|$16.00
Crisp white corn tortillas, jack cheese, goat cheese, sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions,
mole rojo, guacamole.
|Green Enchilada
|$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Verde Carnitas Enchiladas
|$14.50
Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)
|Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans