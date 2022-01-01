Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Taco Baja Fish$6.50
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.50
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
Kids Fish Taco$5.50
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Iceberg, pickled
Onion, Spicy Aioli, Radish
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Cod/Prawn Fish Tacos 1:1$25.00
Charbroiled Alaskan Cod and prawns, tortilla, slaw, mango salsa, topped with lime crema sauce, cotija cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of side. (One Taco of Each)
Cod Fish Tacos$25.00
Charbroiled Alaskan Cod, tortilla, slaw, mango salsa, topped with lime crema sauce, cotija cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of side.
