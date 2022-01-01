Fish tacos in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve fish tacos
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|1 Taco Baja Fish
|$6.50
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.50
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Kids Fish Taco
|$5.50
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Iceberg, pickled
Onion, Spicy Aioli, Radish
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|FISH TACOS
|$15.95
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Cod/Prawn Fish Tacos 1:1
|$25.00
Charbroiled Alaskan Cod and prawns, tortilla, slaw, mango salsa, topped with lime crema sauce, cotija cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of side. (One Taco of Each)
|Cod Fish Tacos
|$25.00
Charbroiled Alaskan Cod, tortilla, slaw, mango salsa, topped with lime crema sauce, cotija cheese, and guacamole. Served with your choice of side.