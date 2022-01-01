Flautas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve flautas
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Kids Brisket Flautas
|$7.50
Brisket and tortilla fried and served with
guacamole and sour cream.
|Kids Chicken Flautas
|$6.50
Chicken and tortilla fried and served with
guacamole and sour cream.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Flautas App
|$10.99
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
|Crispy Flautas Platter
|$51.49
15 Flautas (30 Halves). Rolled crispy flour tortills filled with jack cheese and seasoned chicken or shredded beef. Includes guacamole and sour cream
|Flautas Plate
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema