Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Brisket Flautas$7.50
Brisket and tortilla fried and served with
guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Chicken Flautas$6.50
Chicken and tortilla fried and served with
guacamole and sour cream.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas App$10.99
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
Crispy Flautas Platter$51.49
15 Flautas (30 Halves). Rolled crispy flour tortills filled with jack cheese and seasoned chicken or shredded beef. Includes guacamole and sour cream
Flautas Plate
Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef with melted jack cheese served with crema and mexican avocado crema
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Brewers Row image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Flautas$11.50
Beer braised adobo chicken wrapped in flour tortillas and fried golden. Topped with cumin-lime frisee, pineapple-fresno salsa, pickled peppers, cotija & cilantro
More about Brewers Row

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Tuna Rolls

Fajitas

Steamed Rice

Sliders

General Tso Chicken

Steak Salad

Gyoza

Carne Asada

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston