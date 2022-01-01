Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve french toast

WAFFLE STOP image

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

WAFFLE STOP

2710 N Proctor, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PEARL SUGAR FRENCH TOAST COMBO$14.00
Our Pearl Sugar Waffle bathed in egg custard, served with two eggs and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
FRENCH TOAST SIDE$8.00
More about WAFFLE STOP
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Child's Tres Leches French Toast$7.00
Tres Leches French Toast$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST$7.25
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$6.75
FRENCH TOAST & MEAT$9.95
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed French Toast$9.00
cinnamon cream cheese / toasted brioche / powdered sugar / maple syrup
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Miso Soup

Bruschetta

Beef Short Ribs

Pancakes

Turkey Clubs

Sashimi

Fondue

Street Tacos

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston