French toast in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve french toast
More about WAFFLE STOP
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
WAFFLE STOP
2710 N Proctor, Tacoma
|PEARL SUGAR FRENCH TOAST COMBO
|$14.00
Our Pearl Sugar Waffle bathed in egg custard, served with two eggs and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.
|FRENCH TOAST SIDE
|$8.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Child's Tres Leches French Toast
|$7.00
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$13.00
Mexican bolillo bread, dark rum–caramelized bananas, 100% pure
maple syrup.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|FRENCH TOAST
|$7.25
|KIDS FRENCH TOAST
|$6.75
|FRENCH TOAST & MEAT
|$9.95