Fried chicken sandwiches in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Cooks Tavern

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.75
with chimichurri ailoi, tomato, lettuce & cheddar on a telera roll
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet + Spicy Incline Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Tacoma's Finest Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House cajun spice, aioli, house pickles
More about Harmon Pac Ave
Hops n Drops

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Fried chicken tossed in E9’s house hot sauce on sliced brioche bread with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, and our own spicy pickle slices.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Crispy fried chicken on sliced brioche bread with herbed mayo, lettuce and tomatoes with our own spicy pickle slices.
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub

