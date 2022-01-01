Grilled chicken salad in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Strawberries, almond slices, mandarin oranges, feta cheese & cracked pepper tossed in a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cooks Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.50
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, croutons and a chicken breast.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter
|$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.