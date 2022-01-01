Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$12.00
Strawberries, almond slices, mandarin oranges, feta cheese & cracked pepper tossed in a house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast$11.50
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan, croutons and a chicken breast.
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Mandarin Orange Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarin orange, red onion, avocado, bleu cheese crumble, and candied almond.
More about Katie Downs

