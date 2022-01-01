Gyoza in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve gyoza

*Gyoza image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Joy Teriyaki image

 

Joy Teriyaki

1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8pc Gyoza$5.49
8pc Gyoza
More about Joy Teriyaki
Pork Gyoza image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
*Gyoza image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Happy Teriyaki image

 

Happy Teriyaki

12154 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza 8 pcs$5.49
Gyoza
More about Happy Teriyaki

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cucumber Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Fried Rice

Bubble Tea

Nachos

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston