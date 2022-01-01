Gyoza in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|*Gyoza
|$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
More about Joy Teriyaki
Joy Teriyaki
1905 Bridgeport Way W, Unit 100, University Place
|8pc Gyoza
|$5.49
8pc Gyoza
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
