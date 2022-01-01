Italian sandwiches in Tacoma
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$17.50
Italian braised beef & house made giardiniera on a Turano roll. Served with herbed duck fat vinaigrette tossed Kennebec fries.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Italian Hero Sandwich
|$19.00
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, shredded lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and garlic mayo. Served on organic French baguette.