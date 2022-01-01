Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$17.50
Italian braised beef & house made giardiniera on a Turano roll. Served with herbed duck fat vinaigrette tossed Kennebec fries.
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Hero Sandwich$19.00
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, pepperoncini, shredded lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and garlic mayo. Served on organic French baguette.
More about Katie Downs

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Grilled Chicken Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Crab Rangoon

Garlic Chicken

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Pork Belly

Crab Rolls

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston