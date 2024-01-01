Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Leche cake in
Tacoma
/
Tacoma
/
Leche Cake
Tacoma restaurants that serve leche cake
Rhein Haus Tacoma
649 Division Ave, Tacoma
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE TRES LECHES
$6.00
More about Rhein Haus Tacoma
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street
611 North Pine Street, Tacoma
Avg 4.2
(1987 reviews)
Dulce de Leche Cake
$11.00
Served with caramel and chocolate drizzle.
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street
