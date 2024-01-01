Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve leche cake

Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus Tacoma

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARROT CAKE TRES LECHES$6.00
More about Rhein Haus Tacoma
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street

611 North Pine Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (1987 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dulce de Leche Cake$11.00
Served with caramel and chocolate drizzle.
More about E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street

