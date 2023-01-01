Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Tacoma
/
Tacoma
/
Lobsters
Tacoma restaurants that serve lobsters
Cooper's Food and Drink
5928 N 26th St, Tacoma
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$8.00
A velvety and creamy favorite
More about Cooper's Food and Drink
Fish Peddler - 1199 Dock St
1199 Dock St, Tacoma
No reviews yet
LOBSTER ROLL
$24.95
Atlantic tail & claw meat, celery, green onion, mayo
More about Fish Peddler - 1199 Dock St
