Octopus in Tacoma

Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Narrows Brewing Co. Giant Pacific Octopus IPA
Pint or Growler available! American style IPA bursting with citrusy hops, notes of grapefruit, orange peel and pine.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes