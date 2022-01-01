Octopus in Tacoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Narrows Brewing Co. Giant Pacific Octopus IPA
Pint or Growler available! American style IPA bursting with citrusy hops, notes of grapefruit, orange peel and pine.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Octopus Nigiri$5.50
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

