Omelettes in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve omelettes
Hob Nob- Tacoma
716 6th Avenue, Tacoma
|The Omelette Prime
|$21.99
Prime rib, Swiss cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & diced tomato. Served with our Hob Nob Homies.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Foragers Omelette
|$16.25
Wild mushrooms, goat cheese, herbs & sweet onion.
Served with crushed red potatoes or a small salad & choice of toast.
