Pies in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve pies
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.59
House made peanut butter mousse in an Oreo cookie crust, topped with a layer of chocolate & peanut butter cups
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Porter Braised Beef Pot Pie
|$17.00
House Flaky Pie Crust
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Mariner (My Pie- 7 in)
|$14.50
Red sauce, Chilean shrimp, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, and sliced tomato.
|Veggie (My Pie- 7 in)
|$14.50
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
|Great White (My Pie- 7 in)
|$14.50
White sauce, chicken breast, artichoke heart, and black olive.