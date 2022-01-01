Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$7.59
House made peanut butter mousse in an Oreo cookie crust, topped with a layer of chocolate & peanut butter cups
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Porter Braised Beef Pot Pie$17.00
House Flaky Pie Crust
More about Harmon Pac Ave
Katie Downs image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Mariner (My Pie- 7 in)$14.50
Red sauce, Chilean shrimp, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, and sliced tomato.
Veggie (My Pie- 7 in)$14.50
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Great White (My Pie- 7 in)$14.50
White sauce, chicken breast, artichoke heart, and black olive.
More about Katie Downs

