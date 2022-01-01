Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve pretzels

Coopers Food and Drink

5928 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$12.00
10 oz Bavarian pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce, honey mustard and stone ground mustard
More about Coopers Food and Drink
Rhein Haus & Wally's

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Baked Pretzel$6.00
obatzda / honey mustard / beer cheese fondue (veg)
Giant Pretzel$16.00
served with three sauces - obatzda / honey mustard / beer cheese fondue (veg) additional sauces $1 ea.
House Baked Pretzel$6.00
Haus baked pretzel with coarse salt and butter. Served warm with choice of one sauce - honey mustard, cheese fondue, or chocolate sauce (veg)
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's

