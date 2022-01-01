Pretzels in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve pretzels
Coopers Food and Drink
5928 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Pretzel
|$12.00
10 oz Bavarian pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce, honey mustard and stone ground mustard
Rhein Haus & Wally's
649 Division Ave, Tacoma
|House Baked Pretzel
|$6.00
obatzda / honey mustard / beer cheese fondue (veg)
|Giant Pretzel
|$16.00
served with three sauces - obatzda / honey mustard / beer cheese fondue (veg) additional sauces $1 ea.
Haus baked pretzel with coarse salt and butter. Served warm with choice of one sauce - honey mustard, cheese fondue, or chocolate sauce (veg)