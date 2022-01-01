Quesadillas in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston image

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled Chicken with Cheddar & Mozzarella. Sides offered include Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo.
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
Matador Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
