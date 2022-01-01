Quesadillas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve quesadillas
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Grilled Chicken with Cheddar & Mozzarella. Sides offered include Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo.
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
Hops n Drops
5314 176th St E., Tacoma
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.