Reuben in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve reuben
More about Ale House Pub
Ale House Pub
2122 Mildred St W, University Place
|Reuben
|$15.00
Irish Death corned-beef made in-house on dark marbled rye, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island.
More about Zeeks Pizza Tacoma
Zeeks Pizza Tacoma
1702 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma
|Reuben's Crikey
|$0.00
Seattle, WA 6.8% ABV • The first ever American IPA we brewed, this is still our most popular beer! Crikey IPA (“Cry-key”) has a hop profile led by notes of citrus, pine & tropical fruit with a malt backbone providing balance to every sip.
|Reuben's Hazelicious
|$0.00
Seattle, WA 6% ABV • Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body.
|Reuben's Hop Tropic
|$0.00
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus • Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.