Reuben in Tacoma

Ale House Pub

2122 Mildred St W, University Place

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
Irish Death corned-beef made in-house on dark marbled rye, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island.
More about Ale House Pub
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza Tacoma

1702 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben's Crikey$0.00
Seattle, WA 6.8% ABV • The first ever American IPA we brewed, this is still our most popular beer! Crikey IPA (“Cry-key”) has a hop profile led by notes of citrus, pine & tropical fruit with a malt backbone providing balance to every sip.
Reuben's Hazelicious$0.00
Seattle, WA 6% ABV • Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body.
Reuben's Hop Tropic$0.00
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus • Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
More about Zeeks Pizza Tacoma

