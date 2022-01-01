Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Tacoma restaurants that serve salmon

Smoked Salmon Crepe image

 

Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Crepe$15.00
Smoked salmon, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Salmon & Shrimp Combo$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon$26.00
Pan seared, served with olive oil smashed red potatoes & sauteed broccolini
Salmon Benedict$18.25
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$28.00
Fresh 6oz charbroiled salmon filet, garlic butter, caper dill aioli, white onion, tomato, and arugula.
More about Katie Downs
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Teriyaki Salmon$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Salmon$20.00
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

