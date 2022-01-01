Salmon in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve salmon
Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma
|Smoked Salmon Crepe
|$15.00
Smoked salmon, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|*Salmon Skin Roll
|$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|King Salmon
|$26.00
Pan seared, served with olive oil smashed red potatoes & sauteed broccolini
|Salmon Benedict
|$18.25
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|Salmon Burger
|$28.00
Fresh 6oz charbroiled salmon filet, garlic butter, caper dill aioli, white onion, tomato, and arugula.
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|GF - Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
|*Tis' the Salmon Roll
|$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.