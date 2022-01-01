Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Tis' the Salmon Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño.
Topped with tempura smoked salmon,
cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated
over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
*Salmon Skin Roll$11.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL$6.00
Deep fried salmon skin, spicy sauce, and masago topped with teriyaki.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

