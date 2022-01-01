Sashimi in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve sashimi
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|*Sashimi (App)
|$11.00
A chef’s choice variety of sliced
fish (6 piece).
|*Sashimi Plate
|$23.50
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
|GF - Sashimi Plate (12pc)
|$23.50
A chef’s choice variety of
sliced fish (12 piece)
