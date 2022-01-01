Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Skirt Steak Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Skirt Steak Salad$25.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Skirt Steak$18.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak Surf and Turf$24.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
More about The Matador

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Flautas

Chile Relleno

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston