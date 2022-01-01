Skirt steaks in Tacoma
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$25.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
|Side Skirt Steak
|$18.00
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Skirt Steak Surf and Turf
|$24.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp
|Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
|$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro