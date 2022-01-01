Steak salad in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve steak salad
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|*Skirt Steak Salad
|$24.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Steak Salad
|$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.