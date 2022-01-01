Steak salad in Tacoma

Skirt Steak Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma

Avg 4.7 (2280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Skirt Steak Salad$24.00
Grilled St. Helens skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, pico de
gallo, red onion escabeche, avocado, Point Reyes Farmstead
Blue Cheese, chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Steak Salad image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

