Tacos in Tacoma

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4102 South 56th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (5998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexico City Tacos
Cilantro, red onions, tomatillo salsa
Birria Beef Tacos$18.49
Slow-braised beef, cheese, corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, rice, delicious consumé dipping broth. (ad lime and chili to your liking)
The Matador

721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1932 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Taco Platter$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
