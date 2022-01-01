Tacos in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
4102 South 56th St, Tacoma
|Mexico City Tacos
Cilantro, red onions, tomatillo salsa
|Birria Beef Tacos
|$18.49
Slow-braised beef, cheese, corn tortillas, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, rice, delicious consumé dipping broth. (ad lime and chili to your liking)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Familia Street Tacos for 4
|$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Brewers Row
3205 N 26th St, Tacoma
|Taco Plate
|$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
|Taco Platter
|$12.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.